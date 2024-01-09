Costco Might Be Trying Out A New Membership Card Scan System

Costco seems intent on continuing its efforts to bring various forms of automation to its warehouses. Recently, a customer spotted a scanner at the entrance of the Costco in Issaquah, Washington, with an attendant and a sign reading, "You will be asked to scan your membership card before entering the warehouse." The scanner is connected to a tablet, which brings up the photo on the membership card for the employee to check.

A photo of the scanning station was posted to the r/Costco Subreddit, and the thread received a decent amount of attention. The prevailing theory among commenters is that this may be a beta test for Costco's American warehouses as another way for Costco to crack down on unsanctioned membership sharing or shoppers trying to slip by with an expired card. By catching so-called perpetrators at the door before they even set foot inside, the store can avoid having to restock after turning away people caught with someone else's membership at (or before) checkout.

A self-identified Costco employee commented in full support, "Too many people coming in with cards that don't belong to them clogging up the lines/self-checkout/etc. then they raise a whole fuss when they get caught ... it's just a mess." By scanning the card first, Costco can diffuse these kinds of situations before they escalate.