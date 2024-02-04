What Makes Tuscan Bread Stand Out From All The Rest?

It is no secret that bread has been (and continues to be) a staple in cuisines throughout the world and human history. It is so much of a staple, in fact, that it plays a significant role in various religious holidays, from challah on Shabbat to hot cross buns on Easter. Breads are an easy nutritional source and the perfect vessel for sauces, meats, spreads, and more. Over the hills in Tuscany, Italy, one particularly beloved bread has its roots as far back as Roman times. Ever since, the world has not been able to get enough.

Tuscan bread is a thoughtfully crafted round bread that brings a rustic feel to any table it adorns. Though it may seem like a basic artisan bread, it has certain qualities that make it stand out from all the rest. Namely, it is baked without any salt, and it has a particularly spongey texture on the inside and hard, crusty shell on the outside.