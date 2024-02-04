Give Your Coffee A Cereal Milk Twist With Your Cocktail Shaker

It seems that everything early 2010s is making a comeback these days, and there's no reason why that trend shouldn't include food and drink. Foodies who lived through the Indie Sleaze era will certainly remember the cereal milk craze, started by pastry chef Christina Tosi while working for David Chang's Momofuku restaurant group, before she eventually opened her bakery Milk Bar in New York's East Village.

Tosi used cereal milk as an ingredient in a variety of desserts, from panna cotta to soft-serve ice cream, and the trend caught on like wildfire, inspiring dupes far and wide.

If you missed the cereal milk train the first time around, or you're just longing for the days of opaque tights and the Arctic Monkeys, listen up: One Instagram drink influencer has shared an idea you might want to steal — a cereal milk iced coffee drink that seems fairly involved, but can easily be stripped down for a daily beverage, too.

It starts by adding cereal and milk to a cocktail shaker, which you then shake to flavor the dairy before straining the cereal pieces out. It's a clever and easy way to make cereal milk that you can use in your coffee or tea — or, if you're feeling particularly creative, you can take a page from Tosi's book and try experimenting with using it in desserts.