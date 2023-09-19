A Lucky Costco Shopper May Have Scored Some Ridiculously Cheap Wagyu

It's unlikely in the technical sense and probably just an exceptionally delicious, high-quality piece of meat bought for a steal. And if, by chance, it is indeed Wagyu, it's likely to be American Wagyu, rather than Japanese Wagyu. One commenter pointed out that A5 Japanese Wagyu typically comes with an authentic distributor seal and is found in the freezer section of most Costcos.

Most opinions in the Reddit thread leaned toward the belief that this is heavily marbled Prime meat, an upgrade from Choice, being sold as Choice due to labeling regulations. A self-proclaimed butcher confirmed it as marbled flap meat and explained that most facilities don't separate flap meat to label it as Prime, even if it meets the criteria. "That's why once in a blue moon you will see some pieces that look this nice," they wrote.

Another butcher supported this notion, saying, "We've definitely gotten Wagyu-looking meat in and sold it as choice because A) it would screw up our inventory if we sold it as anything else and B) Wagyu is a breed of cattle so we couldn't legally sell it as that." In any case, the original poster acquired a high-quality piece of meat at a fantastic price. They also reported that it tasted amazing at several temperatures but was the best at medium, the ideal temperature for Wagyu.