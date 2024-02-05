This Is Why Tuna Salad Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant

According to research undertaken by the National Fisheries Institute (NFI), canned tuna is the third most consumed seafood in the United States. The popularity of tuna is nothing new; canned tuna first became widely consumed in the early 20th century, when it served as an alternative source of protein for American troops during World War I. The fish remains popular today due to its inoffensive flavor, which is minimized when packed in brine or neutral oils. It's not for nothing that tuna has become known as the chicken of the sea.

The NFI also reports that the majority of canned tuna is eaten in sandwiches. This is thanks to the popularity of tuna salad, a sandwich filling that was originally seen as a food for women. Today, however, tuna salad is enjoyed by all and is a regular feature on the menu of delicatessens and restaurants across the United States.

Those who eat tuna salad at these establishments are often surprised by how much better professionally made versions of the dish taste when compared to tuna salad made at home. Given that making tuna salad requires little technique and next to no expertise, many people wonder how professional chefs make their tuna salad stand out. The answer, as is so often the case when it comes to cooking, is a multifaceted one.