A Raw Egg Is The Secret Ingredient To The Creamiest Bowl Of Grits Ever

Among the vast array of breakfast foods available worldwide, nothing fills and warms the belly more than a comforting bowl of grits. Grits are made from robust, savory corn known as dent corn and range in availability to include varieties like hearty stone ground grits, which are thicker and more hearty than instant grits, which have been partially cooked and processed. There are many reasons why you should consider grits for breakfast, but this ground corn's versatility may be a top selling point.

Next to serving grits as an accompaniment to your standard plate of eggs and bacon, you can transform this simple meal into an ultra-satisfying stand-alone dish in several ways. Next to making your grits extra creamy by preparing them with milk instead of water, why not use a raw egg to increase the savoriness of this fine ground corn? Once your grits have been cooked to completion over your stove, remove the pot from heat and quickly crack an egg directly into your steaming grits, stirring until the egg has been fully incorporated. In no time, you'll have perfectly luscious grits plus an extra dose of protein. While this may sound good in theory, you may feel slightly apprehensive about adding a raw egg to your morning meal. Though, does this last-minute egg addition stay raw upon consumption?