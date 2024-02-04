Sesame Oil Is Your Key Ingredient For Elevating Nearly Any Soup

Almost everyone enjoys a delicious bowl of soup from time to time; however, it's easy to rely on the same tried-and-true recipes. If you've grown tired of making classic chicken noodle soup and want soups with unexpected flavors, consider adding sesame oil to your soup recipe repertoire. Not only does Healthline report that sesame oil is full of antioxidants and heart-healthy benefits, but this nutritious oil also has a distinct taste that can easily upgrade the flavor of almost any soup.

As you may have surmised, sesame oil is made from sesame seeds. This seed oil has a variety of uses and is popular in many Asian or Middle Eastern recipes. Sesame oil is available in two types: Regular and toasted. Regular sesame oil — also known as just "sesame oil" — is made from raw, untoasted sesame seeds. It's light in color with a neutral flavor, making it popular with chefs, as does its high smoke point of more than 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Toasted, or dark, sesame oil, is made from toasted sesame seeds. Toasting the seeds before pressing them brings out the seeds' oils, resulting in an oil that is darker in color than regular sesame oil, with a more pronounced nutty flavor. Toasted sesame oil isn't usually used for cooking or frying because heating toasted sesame oil can cause the oil to taste bitter. With one variety of sesame oil considerably more robust than the other, how might these sesame oils affect your next pot of soup?