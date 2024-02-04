Don't Splurge On A Taller Cake Pan. Break Out The Parchment Paper Instead

Buying a full baking set may seem tempting, but it's not exactly cost-effective. Using parchment paper to create a collar is a clever way to make a tall cake pan of your very own. All you need is the paper, butter, and your existing cake pan.

Butter is the secret to this project. Use it to grease the inside wall of the cake pan. This will act as an adhesive for the parchment collar and ensure the cake doesn't stick to the sides. Continue by cutting your desired portion of parchment paper. You should cut off the amount of parchment that is half the circumference of the cake pan. Once you have that, cut in half the long way so the two pieces curve along the edges of the circular pan. Then, press one piece of parchment against the inside rim of the cake pan. It should only stretch around half the pan.

Use the other piece of parchment to complete the circle on the inside of the pan. It needs to fit inside the oven, so trim down the top of the parchment so it only extends about 2 inches above the cake pan. That should be all the height you need. Pour in the batter for your tall cake and watch as magic happens. You now have a tall cake pan. Once it finishes baking and cooling, the parchment paper should come away with a simple tug.