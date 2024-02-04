Why You Should Be Slicing Meat, Not Sawing It

Juicy and savory slices of pork, chicken, and beef are some of the most crave-worthy proteins in the kitchen. While dishes that contain this drool-worthy fare — from sizzling lamb chops to braised beef short ribs – are often filling and delicious, excess fat and gristle can ruin the whole thing. To prevent a dinner disaster, always trim your meat before cooking to make sure you get rid of all those unnecessary bits. It might mean some extra work, but it shouldn't be much harder than a few slices of a knife, and it makes all the difference.

If you find yourself sawing at a slab of beef to get rid of the fat, you're probably doing it wrong. You should be slicing your meat, not sawing it. While excess fat can cling stubbornly onto cuts of chicken and lamb alike, you can slice off the excess without having to saw at it. If you feel yourself exerting more pressure on the meat than necessary and start to saw instead of cut, stop what you're doing and reposition your knife. The fat will come off much cleaner if you approach it from a different angle. Always remember to slice away from your body to avoid injury, and employ some of these techniques to efficiently cut any excess fat off of your raw meat.