Starbucks Is Celebrating Valentine's Day With New Drinks And Merch

Starbucks has two new seasonal menu items for you to love this Valentine's season, launching Tuesday, January 30, and available while supplies last. Naturally, this menu is all chocolate and strawberries.

For something lovingly festive, Starbucks is offering a new chocolate-covered strawberry crème Frappucino. This creamy pink drink features ice and milk blended with strawberry purée and java chips topped with whipped cream. If you're a fan of the permanent-menu strawberry crème Frappucino and chocolate, you'll love this seasonal update to the classic.

For a little more buzz to keep you going, Starbucks has a new cold brew option: Chocolate hazelnut cookie. This iced coffee option is sweetened with hazelnut syrup and topped with chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate cookie crumble. This is the next installment in Starbucks' season of hazelnut coffee after introducing a new iced hazelnut shaken espresso to its permanent menu this winter.