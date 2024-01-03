Starbucks Rings In 2024 With Its New Winter Menu
The new year means new Starbucks winter menu treats and the return of some old favorites, according to an email shared with Daily Meal. Starting Wednesday, January 3, the slightly sweet, slightly salty and savory Starbucks Pistachio Latte is back for its fourth year, joined by the chain's Pistachio Cream Cold Brew (returning for its second winter in a row). The latte is available iced and hot, and the cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream, is decorated with salted brown butter sprinkles.
Joining the permanent menu with the lineup of other iced shaken oatmilk espresso drinks is the new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso. This nutty drink is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oatmilk, shaken to order. The other item joining the permanent menu is the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg sandwich. New winter menu offerings this year are a Vanilla Bean Custard Danish and Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes. The bakes are a bite-sized take on a potato, egg, and spinach casserole.
For those who like to start their winter mornings with coffee at home, the Starbucks Tribute Blend is returning, featuring beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, and Ethiopia for notes of black cherry and baking spices. Select locations will also have two single-origin Starbucks Reserve coffees: the Sun-dried Ethiopia Kayon Mountain Farm, with notes of macerated cherries and spiced milk chocolate, and the Guatemala Huehueteneango, with notes of red grape and bittersweet chocolate.
BYOC program expands in 2024
Starbucks has made it their mission to reduce waste, but up until now, customers couldn't use their own cups when going through the drive-thru or ordering from the app. All of that is changing in 2024, making new opportunities for anyone whose resolutions are to save money and reduce, reuse, and recycle more.
When going through the drive-thru, customers can now tell the barista they brought their own cup while placing their order. Make sure the cup is clean and lid-less, and at the window, the barista will collect it using a "contactless vessel." It will be returned to you the same way, to ensure hygiene and safety. When ordering through the app, you can hit the "Customize" button and select "Personal Cup." At the store, flag down a barista at the pickup location and give them your clean cup, hold the lid, also in a contactless vessel. If you're drinking your beverage in-store and don't have your own cup, you can request a ceramic mug or glass cup at most locations (or buy something from the new 2024 drinkware lineup).
Customers using their own cup will get a 10-cent discount, and rewards members will receive 25 bonus stars. The rewards max out after three times in one day and can only be earned with the purchase of at least one star-earning item.