Starbucks Rings In 2024 With Its New Winter Menu

The new year means new Starbucks winter menu treats and the return of some old favorites, according to an email shared with Daily Meal. Starting Wednesday, January 3, the slightly sweet, slightly salty and savory Starbucks Pistachio Latte is back for its fourth year, joined by the chain's Pistachio Cream Cold Brew (returning for its second winter in a row). The latte is available iced and hot, and the cold brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream, is decorated with salted brown butter sprinkles.

Joining the permanent menu with the lineup of other iced shaken oatmilk espresso drinks is the new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso. This nutty drink is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oatmilk, shaken to order. The other item joining the permanent menu is the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg sandwich. New winter menu offerings this year are a Vanilla Bean Custard Danish and Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes. The bakes are a bite-sized take on a potato, egg, and spinach casserole.

For those who like to start their winter mornings with coffee at home, the Starbucks Tribute Blend is returning, featuring beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, and Ethiopia for notes of black cherry and baking spices. Select locations will also have two single-origin Starbucks Reserve coffees: the Sun-dried Ethiopia Kayon Mountain Farm, with notes of macerated cherries and spiced milk chocolate, and the Guatemala Huehueteneango, with notes of red grape and bittersweet chocolate.