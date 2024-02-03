TikTok's Veggie Confetti Is A Fun Way To Easily Add Vegetables To Any Dish
When it comes to the hustle and bustle of daily life, most of us are busy securing healthy desk snacks for yet another workday rather than eating enough nutrient-rich vegetables Monday through Friday. According to the USDA, men and women should be consuming between two to four cups of vegetables every single day to meet the recommended intake. Yet when you consider the amount of time needed to wash, cut, and store each vegetable, you may start to feel overwhelmed and relinquish your efforts to one sad and lonely bag of frozen broccoli for the week. However, what if there was a fun and effective way to meal prep an entire week's worth of vegetables in one swift go?
If you've been looking for a simple and easy way to add colorful, tasty produce to a variety of your favorite meals, all you need to do is look to TikTok for some much-needed inspiration. One social media user shares her clever method for preparing a large amount of vegetables all at the same time, which then serves as a finely chopped veggie salad mix or "confetti," as the TikTok creator calls it. This versatile blend of foods can be added to several meals for a produce-heavy twist. All you need to worry about is pairing the right blend of veggies together and storing them effectively in your refrigerator for easy grab-and-go access.
How to make your own veggie confetti
Among the many different meal prep hacks that will save you tons of time, making a colorful vegetable mix to use for all your favorite meals has to be one of the most clever ideas to date. Thanks to one innovative TikTok user, you can learn the easy-to-follow step-by-step process of making your very own veggie-loaded base. In a late 2023 TikTok post, Patricia of @ahealthyenthusiasm showcases how she utilizes a variety of her favorite vegetables to create the perfect meal accompaniment to consume extra veggies with ease.
Patricia uses a chopper to prepare her signature mixture of bell peppers, onions, zucchini, and celery. Once all the veggies have been evenly chopped and mixed, this blend of colorful produce mirrors confetti, hence the whimsical name. While you're free to combine any vegetables you like, you may want to separate heartier vegetables from those with a higher water content, such as cucumbers and tomatoes. If you like to sautee your veggies before consuming them, you can put together a root vegetable blend or even a mixture of cruciferous greens like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and kale. While making this produce-heavy snack may be simple, how do you keep your veggie confetti fresh for days while attempting to give your favorite recipes a nutritious upgrade?
Mindful ways to make the most out of freshly prepared veggie confetti
Patricia recommends storing confetti in airtight containers with a paper towel base to soak up any residual moisture. The social media influencer created a separate TikTok video showcasing her exact storage process and primarily relies on plastic deli containers, which can be purchased through several restaurant supply stores or directly from online retailers like Amazon. Patricia states that her confetti lasts a full week following this storage method, yet any type of airtight container will suffice. To get the most life out of this colorful snack, be mindful of the vegetables you pair together and use a variety of produce that can be consumed both raw and cooked.
Now that you know the best way to store veggie confetti, you can instantly reap the benefits of your effort and use this nutritiously prepared produce in a multitude of ways. For a simple snack, try adding a bit of salad dressing and your favorite cheese and nuts. The online confetti creator also uploaded another TikTok post showcasing how she enjoys combining this raw mixture with a few spoonfuls of garlic hummus and spreading some on toast. To stretch confetti even further, sautee a portion or two with your favorite seasonings for a quick and healthy dinner side dish, or add a decent helping to your next vegetable and cheese frittata or miniature baked egg cups.