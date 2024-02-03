TikTok's Veggie Confetti Is A Fun Way To Easily Add Vegetables To Any Dish

When it comes to the hustle and bustle of daily life, most of us are busy securing healthy desk snacks for yet another workday rather than eating enough nutrient-rich vegetables Monday through Friday. According to the USDA, men and women should be consuming between two to four cups of vegetables every single day to meet the recommended intake. Yet when you consider the amount of time needed to wash, cut, and store each vegetable, you may start to feel overwhelmed and relinquish your efforts to one sad and lonely bag of frozen broccoli for the week. However, what if there was a fun and effective way to meal prep an entire week's worth of vegetables in one swift go?

If you've been looking for a simple and easy way to add colorful, tasty produce to a variety of your favorite meals, all you need to do is look to TikTok for some much-needed inspiration. One social media user shares her clever method for preparing a large amount of vegetables all at the same time, which then serves as a finely chopped veggie salad mix or "confetti," as the TikTok creator calls it. This versatile blend of foods can be added to several meals for a produce-heavy twist. All you need to worry about is pairing the right blend of veggies together and storing them effectively in your refrigerator for easy grab-and-go access.