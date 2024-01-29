The Smoky Tip For Cooking A Perfect Brisket In Your Oven

You've got two other options for instilling smoke in an oven-cooked brisket: a smoking liquid or a smoking gun. The two are used at different points in the process, with a smoking gun coming in after the cook and liquid smoke being used during it. A smoking liquid is essentially a pan filled with a broth over which the brisket is suspended; you don't want it sitting in the mixture itself because it will get saturated, but you do want the evaporating liquid to infuse the brisket. This mixture can be made to taste — Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, and beef broth are all good options. But the key ingredient is liquid smoke, a potent black liquid that tastes exactly as it says on the tin.

There's also the option of using a smoking gun, a cooking apparatus specifically designed to infuse a smoke flavor into food. A smoking gun essentially works by trapping smoke inside an enclosed space (like a tray wrapped in foil) and then letting it infuse the brisket over time, causing the meat to take on a smoky flavor. It's also fast: A smoking gun only takes about five minutes after the cook is complete to do its work.

Remember that nothing is stopping you from using all of these methods on the same cut of meat. Try them out and see which is your favorite.