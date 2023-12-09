The Rum Cake Alcohol Myth You Shouldn't Believe

When cooking with booze, it's impossible to cook or bake all the alcohol out of a dish or dessert, but how much remains in the final presentation depends on a few things, namely temperature and length of time spent cooking, as well as the surface area of your cooking dish. Alcohol evaporates faster at higher temperatures, and more alcohol cooks off the longer something bakes. No matter what, though, alcohol molecules will stick to molecules of other things in the dish and stay put. It has been shown that even cooking dishes for hours still leaves a small percentage of alcohol remaining in the dish.

Additionally, it's important to consider the size of your cooking vessel when making rum cake. The larger the surface area, the more contact with oxygen the dish has, so the alcohol will evaporate more quickly in a larger pan or skillet. It's important to also keep in mind what ingredients you use and what you're making. A rum syrup drizzle to top your rum cake with, for example, will likely not have cooked nearly long enough (or at the appropriate temperature) to evaporate much alcohol. The cake itself, on the other hand, typically incorporates anywhere from a half to a full cup of rum, resulting in a baked cake with around 5% alcohol (the equivalent of a beer!).