The Brand That's Likely Behind Aldi's Parmesan Cheese

In most cases, when you buy the generic version of a product, you're settling for less. At Aldi however, you can generally expect the quality to still be good, if not better, than the name brand. There are plenty of Aldi copycat products that taste like the real thing, and even some that customers swear are better than the originals, such as the knock-off Heinz ketchup and Aldi's version of Eggo waffles. The store's grated Parmesan cheese, sold under the Aldi brand Reggano, also comes highly rated.

As YouTuber FoodFights shared in a side-by-side taste test of Reggano and Kraft Parmesan cheese, the two products look and taste virtually identical. The only major difference is that Aldi's is cheaper. While you might assume that Aldi just did an amazing job at replicating the name brand's recipe, the truth is that Reggano Parmesan may simply be Kraft Parmesan with a different label.