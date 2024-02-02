You Can Absolutely Square Up Your Chick-Fil-A Order With Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a high-tech payment method that allows you to pay for goods and services conveniently using a variety of Apple devices, such as a smartphone, smartwatch, or even an iPad. While this payment option is quite ubiquitous at businesses these days, it unfortunately hasn't yet made its way to every dining establishment. However, fans of Chick-fil-A can rest assured that the beloved fast-food chain does accept Apple Pay at its many locations (according to its website).

Keep in mind that Chick-fil-A only allows a single Apple Pay account to be linked to the user's profile at any given time, meaning that you can't switch between accounts if you have multiple ones. Despite this limitation, one of the cool things about Apple Pay is that it allows you to load numerous debit or credit cards to your account. That way you can choose which payment method you'd like to use when paying for your order at Chick-fil-A.