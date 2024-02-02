You Can Absolutely Square Up Your Chick-Fil-A Order With Apple Pay
Apple Pay is a high-tech payment method that allows you to pay for goods and services conveniently using a variety of Apple devices, such as a smartphone, smartwatch, or even an iPad. While this payment option is quite ubiquitous at businesses these days, it unfortunately hasn't yet made its way to every dining establishment. However, fans of Chick-fil-A can rest assured that the beloved fast-food chain does accept Apple Pay at its many locations (according to its website).
Keep in mind that Chick-fil-A only allows a single Apple Pay account to be linked to the user's profile at any given time, meaning that you can't switch between accounts if you have multiple ones. Despite this limitation, one of the cool things about Apple Pay is that it allows you to load numerous debit or credit cards to your account. That way you can choose which payment method you'd like to use when paying for your order at Chick-fil-A.
Why should you use the Chick-fil-A app when ordering food?
Using the Chick-fil-A app to place orders at the fast-food restaurant offers some pretty sweet benefits, especially when using Apple Pay. For instance, ordering through the app provides access to the Mobile Thru lane. Instead of waiting in line to place your order at the drive-thru, you can head to the Mobile Thru lane and retrieve your order from there. Since the meal is already paid for, your wait time will be significantly reduced.
Along with greater convenience when ordering the chain's beloved chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, app users also earn ten points for every dollar spent when using the app to order certain items. Upon gaining a certain number of points, you'll be eligible for freebies and other rewards. You can also use Apple Pay to cover orders placed in the app. To do so, simply select Apple Pay when you're provided a list of digital options for payment. Once you've selected Apple Pay, you can use it to pay for future orders.
What about other forms of digital payment?
Chick-fil-A understands that its devoted customers crave convenience as much as they do the chain's tasty menu items. Accordingly, the restaurant offers other digital options when it comes to payment methods to make life a little easier. Along with Apple Pay, the restaurant also accepts Google Pay, but only when customers are ordering via the app. If you're placing an order on the website this digital form of payment is sadly not accepted, meaning you'll need to use another option.
Customers are also free to use their PayPal accounts when ordering via the Chick-fil-A app. You can pay for Chick-fil-A menu items with PayPal in one of two ways. You can use your account as a direct payment method or you can transfer funds from your PayPal account to a Chick-fil-A One Card, aka the chain's own digital gift card. With so many easy payment options, Chick-fil-A ensures that all its customers have an experience that's as convenient as it is delicious.