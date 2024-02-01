Royals Who Have Ties To Fast Food Restaurants

Burger King, Dairy Queen, White Castle, and the Royal Red Robin burger — many restaurant chains carry monarchy monikers. Could there be a true connection between fast food and royalty?

Convenient and cost-effective, though arguably unhealthy, fast food chains may not immediately remind you of the rich and famous, let alone the echelons of the British royal family. However, a 2018 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that fast food consumption in the United States actually increased with income, albeit only by 6%. Data was self-reported, and the survey based income levels on national poverty guidelines. Similarly, a Statista survey published in 2023 found that the frequency of takeaway meals also increased with income in the United Kingdom. In addition to this data, with rising prices, picking up fast food can feel more like a luxury.

But a £10 Whopper Meal isn't a stretch for a prince. Are royals really dining at Burger King and McDonald's? The connection between the drive-thru and the gates of Buckingham Palace may be stronger than you may think. Read on to learn more about royals who have ties to fast food restaurants.