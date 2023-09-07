Whatever Happened To The McDonald's Location Owned By The Queen?

Over the course of her 70-year reign, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II ruled a total of 32 different countries. And in all that land, there's one particular property that stands out. Considering she was one of the most visible figures of the past century, it might surprise some people to learn that the late queen technically owned a McDonald's franchise. It was located at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park in Oxfordshire, about 80 miles away from her home at London's Buckingham Palace.

It's unlikely that the monarch ever ate at this McDonald's; in fact, she probably knew very little about it. Her ownership came via the Crown Estate, a collection of properties that encompasses all of the land owned by the British Crown, except for government properties and the royals' private estates. The Crown Estate boasted around $19 billion in assets as of 2022, including castles, forests, agricultural land, and more than half of the U.K.'s shoreline. It also covers numerous retail properties, including most of London's famed Regent Street and the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park that housed the so-called "Queen's McDonald's."

The Crown Estate is not the direct property of the monarch, but rather a property of the crown that is held in their name for the duration of their reign. When the reign ends, possession of Crown Estate lands passes to the next monarch, meaning King Charles III is now the proud owner of a McDonald's franchise. However, there's not much he can do with it.