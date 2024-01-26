What Exactly Goes Into A Roy Rogers Drink?

Non-alcoholic cocktails are all the rage these days, with creative mocktail recipes going viral on social media and some alcohol brands debuting zero-proof products. However, fancy drinks made to imitate alcohol beverages are nothing new. You've probably heard of the Shirley Temple, an old-fashioned mocktail named after the famous actress, but it might be a surprising to learn that it has a manly-sounding relative — nicknamed "the King of the Cowboys" — that is also alcohol-free.

The Roy Rogers drink, which has become underappreciated over the years, is named after a man who's also slightly less recognizable these days. The real Roy Rogers was an actor and musician famous for appearing in silver screen Hollywood westerns throughout the 1930s to the 1950s. And though the word "cowboy" might make you think of all sorts of rough-and-tumble behavior, Rogers himself didn't drink alcohol — thus, the Roy Rogers drink, also called a cherry cola.

A Roy Rogers is actually simpler than the cherry colas you might buy at the store. It uses only cola, grenadine, and a maraschino cherry garnish. Like the Shirley Temple, this beverage may be thought of as a kids' drink, but there's no law stating that grown-ups can't drink it. Essentially, it's your favorite cola gussied up with some sweet, fruity flavor, and who would object to serving that up at a cocktail party, so everyone can enjoy a nice mixed drink?