Ree Drummond's Ranch Butter Is The Perfect Topping For Steak

There are few things better than a rich, decadent steak. While lots of people choose to enjoy their steak unadorned, topping it with butter can perfectly complement the savory flavor of the meat. Of course, not just any old butter will do. According to popular food personality Ree Drummond, homemade ranch butter is a mighty fine accompaniment when you want to elevate steak to the next level. Drummond's recipe consists of three simple ingredients: Parsley, ranch seasoning, and butter (of course).

This simplified spin on cowboy butter, which pairs butter with herb and spice additions, is easy to make and undeniably delicious. By itself, butter is an excellent topping for steak, as it enhances the savory flavor of the meat and marries nicely with the seared texture. When you incorporate ranch seasoning into the butter topping, you can enjoy an even tastier end result. Ranch seasoning usually consists of dried buttermilk, garlic powder, and sea salt, all of which can bring out the inherent flavors of steak. You can purchase ranch seasoning from just about any grocery store spice aisle, or you can whip up your own. In both cases, this flavorful form of compound butter is sure to gain a place in your recipe hall of fame.