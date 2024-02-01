Butter Is The Secret To Ultra-Rich Instant Hot Chocolate

When you're craving a treat, but not in the mood to bring out all your pots and pans, boxed mixes are the way to go. These convenient packages usually take just minutes to prepare, and you can always jazz them up with the ingredients of your choice. Take, for instance, those ever-familiar boxes of hot chocolate. Most packages only require you to pour some warm milk or water over hot cocoa powder and stir.

These instant beverages are super easy to make and are a great way to satisfy a craving for something sweet, but they often pale in comparison to rich, creamy homemade hot chocolate. If you want to enhance your instant hot chocolate to make it ultra-rich, we've got some ideas for you. To start, why not try adding in a pad of butter? In the same way that butter can enhance the flavor of coffee, this robust dairy ingredient adds depth to otherwise watery and one-note cocoa mixes.

If this sounds odd to you, remember that milk and whipped cream are common ingredients for the best hot chocolate, and butter is just another form of dairy. It's easy to add butter to your cup, and the taste will make you wonder if you made your chocolatey drink from scratch, even though you know it's just a mix. Here's how to use some butter to achieve a thick and rich mug of hot chocolate in record time.