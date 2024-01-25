How Long Can Heavy Cream Last After Opening?

Many recipes call for just one to two cups of heavy cream, whether you're making a pasta sauce like vodka or alfredo sauce, or making a vegetable side like creamed spinach. Sometimes you may only need to add a splash to a dish. So what should you do with the heavy cream leftover in the carton? How long can you keep using that container of heavy cream, and how do you properly store it?

Compared to other milk products, heavy cream has a surprisingly long shelf life. An opened container of heavy cream can last up to one month – as long as it's been properly refrigerated the entire time, of course. Yes, that means you should be extra careful about forgetting to put it away and leaving it out on the counter for too long after splashing some into your morning coffee. And if your heavy cream is unopened, you can even trust that it's still good after the expiration date. Once again, just make sure it's been refrigerated the entire time, and look out for a few key signs that the heavy cream might be spoiled.