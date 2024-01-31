For The Ultimate Lamb Burger, You're Better Off Grinding Your Own Meat

Whether served with pita bread and tzatziki sauce or studded with garlic nestled inside a brioche bun, the ultimate lamb burger begins before the protein hits the heat. To make a juicy, flavorful bite, the meat grinder needs to start whirling. While the pre-ground product is convenient, the choice of the blend of meat and the ratio of fat is already predetermined. Sometimes personally creating that ingredient balance can make for a more enjoyable final product.

By grinding the meat at home, the scrumptious blend of lamb leg, shank, and fat can be created. For example, lean lamb cuts offer that grassy, earthy flavor which makes this protein unique. The shank can bring a punch of minerality or umami flavors, similar to adding offal to a blend.

A burger requires fat for not only unctuous flavor but also for textural consistency. Anyone who has suffered through a dry, crumbly burger can appreciate that caveat. Grinding pieces of fat into the leaner protein cuts creates a studded appearance that keeps the burger moist through the cooking process, leaving you with a succulent lamb burger.