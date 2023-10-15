Elevate Lamb Burgers By Swapping That Lackluster Bun For A Pita Pocket
If you're tired of the same old beef burgers, then it might be time to swap them out for something else. And if you want to stick with a similarly hearty red meat, consider giving lamb burgers a try. Lamb has a stronger flavor profile than beef, so it's sure to get your mouth watering. However, there is one mistake you don't want to make when using ground lamb for burgers, and that's reaching for the standard squishy buns that are usually reserved for traditional hamburgers. It's definitely worth splurging a little on a better, sturdier bread in this case. So leave the buns behind and reach for pita pockets instead!
Not only does the slightly sweet and subtle nuttiness of pita bread pair perfectly with lamb, but the pocket itself will help hold all of the ingredients inside. This can be especially helpful with handmade burgers since they tend to fall apart more without a binder and because ground lamb is often just as juicy and fatty as ground beef.
Gyro-style toppings
Once you've got the lamb patties and pita bread, why not go all the way and make it a gyro burger? Switch out the regular mayo, ketchup, and mustard combo for a homemade tzatziki sauce in order to fully complement the more robust flavor that lamb has to offer. Cucumbers will also pair well in place of pickle chips. The pita bread itself will do a great job of holding in feta crumbles, which is arguably the ideal cheese to go with this style of lamb burger. Also, be sure to upgrade your regular onion slices for pickled red onions while you're at it.
It might not be your everyday burger, but it will be a memorable one that is well worth the extra cost of lamb instead of beef, and pita bread instead of the typical sesame seed or potato bun. Even better, if you whip up enough Greek tzatziki sauce to dip your fries in as well, you'll have a fully elevated meal.
More options with ground lamb and pita
Of course, a gyro-style burger is not your only option when it comes to a lamb burger and pita pocket combo. Since pita bread hails from the Middle East, why not consider other foods from the area to make a specialty burger? If you're a hummus lover then you are probably already thinking about how well it will go well stuffed in a pita with a juicy lamb burger. As with a gyro-style lamb burger, be sure to include feta cheese, pickled red onions, and maybe even some cucumber slices along with it.
You could also give your lamb and pita burger a bit of Indian flair by adding traditional spices to the meat before cooking. And spoonfuls of curry or cucumber raita would really take it to the next level as well. And of course, there is nothing wrong with sticking to the customary fast food-style lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle toppings, though you can opt for a stronger cheese like aged or smoked cheddar. However you end up making it, your lamb burgers will surely shine wrapped in a pita pocket instead of the usual plain burger bun.