Elevate Lamb Burgers By Swapping That Lackluster Bun For A Pita Pocket

If you're tired of the same old beef burgers, then it might be time to swap them out for something else. And if you want to stick with a similarly hearty red meat, consider giving lamb burgers a try. Lamb has a stronger flavor profile than beef, so it's sure to get your mouth watering. However, there is one mistake you don't want to make when using ground lamb for burgers, and that's reaching for the standard squishy buns that are usually reserved for traditional hamburgers. It's definitely worth splurging a little on a better, sturdier bread in this case. So leave the buns behind and reach for pita pockets instead!

Not only does the slightly sweet and subtle nuttiness of pita bread pair perfectly with lamb, but the pocket itself will help hold all of the ingredients inside. This can be especially helpful with handmade burgers since they tend to fall apart more without a binder and because ground lamb is often just as juicy and fatty as ground beef.