Soak Up Air Fryer Grease With Just A Slice Of Stale Bread

Air fryers are becoming more common in domestic and commercial kitchens due to their speed and quality. If you're a home air fryer user, you're likely familiar with its efficiency compared to microwaves and convection ovens. However, the more you utilize your air fryer, the more crucial it becomes to address the inevitable accumulation of grease. Over time, this buildup can pose a risk of foodborne illness, as germs and food particles accumulate, according to registered dietary nutritionist Jackie Newgent (via Livestrong).

While the conventional approach might involve cleaning the entire air fryer, there's a practical method to reduce the frequency of deep cleaning: Target the grease at the bottom of the basket. A simple solution involves placing a slice of bread at the basket's base. As you use the air fryer, the grease will drip onto the bread and will gradually become absorbed. When needed, you can easily remove the greasy bread and dispose of it. You could use a slightly stale slice if you're worried about food waste. This trick not only minimizes the frequency of comprehensive air fryer cleaning but also eliminates the need for aluminum foil, which doesn't absorb grease as effectively as bread.