What Exactly Is A New England Steak Bomb Sandwich?
Americans love beef. We eat more of it in raw numbers than any other nation on Earth. But it's not just steak and hamburgers that have our affection, as there are plenty of other red meat frontiers into which Americans have gleefully sallied forth. There's obviously the Philly cheesesteak sandwich: A glorious mix of shaved steak, cheese, and some combination of onions, mayo, peppers, and mushrooms on a sub roll. But that's not the only delightful steak sandwich concoction either. Witness its close cousin, the New England steak bomb sandwich.
OK, the steak bomb has a great name. What red-blooded, meat-eating American wouldn't want a food that combines two spectacular things: meat and semi-controlled explosions? But what even is it? It turns out it's actually a close cousin to the cheesesteak, with some of the same base components — shaved steak, cheese, and some veggies. The difference mainly comes from the addition of other ingredients in the steak bomb, some of which are optional for cheesesteaks and some of which don't appear at all, like salami.
A steak bomb is like a cheesesteak on steroids
Like many sandwiches, the steak bomb's origins are shrouded in mystery. A restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut called Louis' Lunch claims to have invented it — but that restaurant also claims to have invented the hamburger, so maybe it just likes claiming things. But wherever it came from, it's wildly popular throughout New England, and it has both similarities and distinctions from a cheesesteak.
While traditional cheesesteaks are made with Cheez Whiz, that's not how they're served anywhere but Philadelphia, so the steak bomb's use of provolone or mozzarella as a cheese doesn't differ from its cousin. But as mentioned, there are several ingredients a cheesesteak can (but doesn't have to) include: Onions, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise — it's a relatively expansive list. A New England steak bomb involves all of them: red or green peppers, white onions, mushrooms, mayo, the works. But it also doesn't stop there. The steak bomb just keeps adding ingredients.
Steak bombs are usually made with salami
Typically, you'll find salami on a steak bomb in addition to shaved steak; a salty twist that adds a whole new flavor profile to the classic. Usually, the bun is lined with salami before the steak itself is added, creating an extra layer of cured meat stability. In addition, "hots" — or cherry pepper relish — is a common steak bomb addition.
There's also the bun, and here's another place where steak bombs and cheesesteaks can either overlap or diverge. A cheesesteak is, without exception, made using a sub roll; it's as integral to the process as both shaved steak and some kind of cheese. A steak bomb, meanwhile, might use a sub roll — or it might use a round roll like a kaiser or something similar. If it's the latter, the steak bomb is likely to explode out the sides. But for lovers of this classic, that's a feature, not a bug — steak bombs are, as their name suggests, supposed to create a huge mess.
The sum total of a steak bomb is a sandwich that can vary a lot from place to place. While it's similar to a cheesesteak, its versatility definitely sets it apart.