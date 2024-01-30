What Exactly Is A New England Steak Bomb Sandwich?

Americans love beef. We eat more of it in raw numbers than any other nation on Earth. But it's not just steak and hamburgers that have our affection, as there are plenty of other red meat frontiers into which Americans have gleefully sallied forth. There's obviously the Philly cheesesteak sandwich: A glorious mix of shaved steak, cheese, and some combination of onions, mayo, peppers, and mushrooms on a sub roll. But that's not the only delightful steak sandwich concoction either. Witness its close cousin, the New England steak bomb sandwich.

OK, the steak bomb has a great name. What red-blooded, meat-eating American wouldn't want a food that combines two spectacular things: meat and semi-controlled explosions? But what even is it? It turns out it's actually a close cousin to the cheesesteak, with some of the same base components — shaved steak, cheese, and some veggies. The difference mainly comes from the addition of other ingredients in the steak bomb, some of which are optional for cheesesteaks and some of which don't appear at all, like salami.