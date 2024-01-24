Dunkin' Is Ringing In Valentine's Day 2024 With Some Returning Faves

In February, love is in the air. Valentine's Day is one of the most opportune times of the year to demonstrate how you feel about that special someone in your life. (There are also ways to have a good time on Valentine's Day if you're single.) One of the most deliciously romantic gestures you can make on Valentine's Day is treating the apple of your eye to a dessert that is as literally sweet as it is figuratively. You can warm their heart and satisfy their sweet tooth with Dunkin's heart-shaped donuts, making their seasonal return just in time for you to treat yourself or share with your valentine.

Beginning January 31, Dunkin' is bringing back its Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut. These two Valentine's Day-themed pastries will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide, but for a limited time only. You won't have to wait that long to relish in Dunkin's other Valentine's Day seasonal offerings. You can now enjoy the Pink Velvet Macchiato, and Dunkin' is encouraging its fans to pair it with its Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut. So what will you or your Valentine taste when you indulge in these treats?