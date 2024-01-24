Dunkin' Is Ringing In Valentine's Day 2024 With Some Returning Faves
In February, love is in the air. Valentine's Day is one of the most opportune times of the year to demonstrate how you feel about that special someone in your life. (There are also ways to have a good time on Valentine's Day if you're single.) One of the most deliciously romantic gestures you can make on Valentine's Day is treating the apple of your eye to a dessert that is as literally sweet as it is figuratively. You can warm their heart and satisfy their sweet tooth with Dunkin's heart-shaped donuts, making their seasonal return just in time for you to treat yourself or share with your valentine.
Beginning January 31, Dunkin' is bringing back its Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut. These two Valentine's Day-themed pastries will be available at Dunkin' locations nationwide, but for a limited time only. You won't have to wait that long to relish in Dunkin's other Valentine's Day seasonal offerings. You can now enjoy the Pink Velvet Macchiato, and Dunkin' is encouraging its fans to pair it with its Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut. So what will you or your Valentine taste when you indulge in these treats?
What Dunkin's Valentine-themed items taste like
If you get Dunkin's Brownie Batter Donut, one bite will deliver three layers of flavor: Chewy sprinkles made in the spirit of Valentine's Day, chocolate icing, and a brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling to complete your bite. Cupid's Choice is the coffee chain's popular Bavarian Kreme flavor beneath a layer of strawberry icing topped with red and pink sprinkles, while the Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut boasts a layer of red velvet cake beneath vanilla icing topped with cream cheese sprinkles. If you wash these down with the Pink Velvet Macchiato, you'll sip some strong espresso with red velvet cake flavor with a taste of cream cheese frosting.
If none of these donuts sound like a good choice for you or your Valentine, don't worry. Dunkin' has its fans covered. During the season, the popular donut chain will make its classic donuts heart-shaped and topped with pink, red, and white sprinkles, so be sure to order the best donuts from Dunkin'. At some locations throughout the nation, you can also get some Valentine's Day-themed merchandise, including pink, red, and silver tumblers and heart-shaped donut keychains. May your Valentine's season be filled with sweet love, donuts, and coffee.