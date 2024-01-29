The Reason You Should Add Salt To Your Buttercream Frosting

Some of our most favored desserts are covered in traditional American buttercream frosting. Who wouldn't say yes to a fresh slice of chocolate cake or citrus cupcakes, especially if they're covered with a luscious layer of whipped buttery goodness? If you enjoy baking, you're probably already privy to the standard frosting recipe that makes most baked goods stand tall above all others. Classic buttercream frosting is often composed of whipped room-temperature butter, powdered sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla.

However, depending on the desired consistency of your final product, you run the risk of making your frosting too sweet by adding too much sugar. Whether you like your buttercream extra spreadable or super sturdy, there is one tried and true way to level out the flavor of this creamy topping regardless of how much powdered sugar you use.

To award your taste buds with just the right amount of balanced flavor, consider adding a bit of salt to your buttercream frosting. Salt is a highly complex ingredient and is often added to food without thought, but something special happens when you add a bit of salt to an intrinsically sweet ingredient. According to one 2010 study, salt can enhance the flavor of sweet foods and in some cases, make sweet foods even sweeter.