How The Private Chef Industry Has Boomed Over The Last Few Years

As the pandemic shuttered traditional restaurants and eating options, chefs slowly began trickling away from Michelin-starred kitchens and into the private sphere. For those with enough resources, private chefs became a viable alternative to eating out or preparing meals. Since the pandemic, that trickle has turned into a torrent, and many top chefs now work directly for private clients.

Private chefs cater to a variety of needs and run the gamut from fresh culinary school graduates to veteran cooks. Their services can include everything from lavish specialty dinners for the ultra-rich to daily meal prep for busy clients. These chefs can live on-site or commute to the client's home.

Even as the pandemic recedes, the industry continues to boom. According to the American Personal and Private Chef Association, there about 10,000 personal chefs — a number they believe will double within five years. This growth is fueled by both supply and demand, as chefs looking to make more money and gain freedom collide with a clientele that's shown quite the appetite for private dining.