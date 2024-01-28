Salsa Caruso Is A Deliciously Rich Uruguayan Pasta Sauce With Italian Roots

Salsa Caruso (or Caruso Sauce) is the crab rangoon of Italian food because it appears to come from one country but was actually invented in another (and that's where the two dish's similarities end). Crab rangoon is an example of American-Chinese cuisine, a style resembling food from the latter country but invented in the former. If Salsa Caruso had to be given that kind of umbrella term, it would be called Uruguayan-Italian: Made from cream, mushrooms, cheese, and ham, it certainly sounds Italian, but was actually invented in Uruguay's capital of Montevideo. Regardless, it's utterly delicious on pasta.

According to Mario César Monzeglio, who was in the kitchen on the day in 1954 when Salsa Caruso was invented and was the first to try the dish, the original sauce consisted of mushrooms sautéed in butter, heavy cream, ham, and something called "meat extract" (more on that later). Its creator was Raimondo Monti, head chef at Montevideo's famous Mario y Alberto restaurant. A native Piedmontese, Monti was an Italian immigrant and Gold Medal of Gastronomy winner at the 1936 World Exhibition in Paris. While living in Uruguay, Monti invented "Capeletis a la Caruso," a dish featuring his new sauce coating a stuffed Italian pasta from the Romagna region called cappelletti.