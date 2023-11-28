Amp Up Your Steak With A Rich Burgundy Mushroom Sauce

Sometime between the period of 410 and 1066 A.D., the term "stelk" was invented to describe meat on a stick. Over time, this Anglo-Saxon word has evolved to what is now recognized as "steak." Some cuts of steak, with their moist, thick, and juicy dispositions, need only a sprinkling of salt to bring out their natural flavors; other cuts, however, might need a sauce to enhance the taste. Instead of going for a store-bought bottle of premade sauce or attempting to make a chocolate-based steak sauce, why not deepen the flavors of your steak with a Burgundy mushroom sauce?

The blend of smooth butter, bittersweet red wine, tangy shallots, soft mushrooms, fresh herbs, and a deep demi-glace makes a Burgundy mushroom sauce a triumphant match to steak. It's delectably rich and creamy while also teaming with complex notes of umami. Just picture the thick consistency of the Burgundy sauce beautifully cascading over a seared steak.

A Burgundy sauce complements the steak's naturally fatty and distinct savoriness, imparting deep, tantalizing notes that will harmonize with each bite. The next step to unlocking this sauce is understanding the key ingredients: wine, demi-glace, mushrooms, and bouquet garni.