Fry Your Hard-Boiled Eggs For A Crunchy Bite
A timeless ingredient that fits into breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes, eggs are a versatile protein source that can be dressed up or down to satisfy and satiate in equal parts. Among the many ways to prepare them, one of our favorite egg recipes is a simple hard-boiled egg. An easy-to-make egg dish that only requires a shred of peeling skills, hard-boiled eggs are ideal for topping salads, dunking in brothy ramen noodles, or enjoying as an on-the-go snack. Delicious as they are in their traditional form, frying hard-boiled eggs is an easy way to shake up a monotonous egg routine.
Frying hard-boiled eggs gives them a crispy and golden-brown exterior that provides a satisfying textural contrast between the soft egg whites and the luscious, creamy yolk. Frying can enhance the flavor of hard-boiled eggs by adding a layer of caramelization to the outer surface, and thanks to the Maillard reaction (a scientific phenomenon that promotes complex flavors during the frying process), your hard-boiled eggs will take on a more intricate and savory taste.
Plus, shaking up your hard-boiled egg routine by frying them is as simple as throwing them on the grill with a bit of oil and sautéeing them until they've reached your desired level of crunchiness.
Best oil for frying hard-boiled eggs
The oil you choose for frying your hard-boiled eggs can impact the texture and taste of the final product, so before you fire up the stove, consider your frying oil options.
Because you'll need to fry the hard-boiled eggs for at least a few minutes to get their entire surface area crispy, an oil with a high smoke point is a good place to start. Oils with a high smoke point won't start overheating and producing visible smoke as quickly as oils with low smoke points. If you don't want the specific flavor of the oil to seep into the palate of the eggs, consider neutral-flavored, high smoke point frying oil like vegetable oil, sunflower oil, or grapeseed oil. If you want to fry them in an oil that can impart a delicate hint of flavor, high smoke point oils like avocado oil can achieve this.
Avoid using oils with a low smoke point, like sesame oil, peanut oil, and butter. Olive oil and coconut oil have a medium smoke point, so if you're drawn to these oils for their subtle and charming flavors, just ensure that you're frying the hard-boiled eggs over low to medium heat to avoid burning the egg whites and setting off your fire alarm.
Uses and additional ingredients
Now that you're ready to fry up your next batch of hard-boiled eggs, you'll need some tasty ideas for jazzing them up and putting them to good use.
Place your fried hard-boiled eggs on a bed of creamy avocado toast for a luxurious breakfast that combines the crunch of the eggs with the silkiness of the avocado. Dice them up and use them as a protein source in a breakfast burrito alongside fresh veggies, cheese, and a drizzle of hot sauce for an extra hint of fire. Introduce the crunch of the eggs to your favorite salad recipe to complement the tenderness of the earthy greens and the viscous quality of your favorite dressing. Dare we suggest fried deviled eggs?
Although a little salt and pepper can go a long way in this easy-to-make egg recipe, don't hesitate to liven things up with some additional spices, herbs, and sauces. A drizzle of chili crisp can bolster the crunchy quality of the eggs while providing it with an aromatic and slightly spicy flavor. A garlicky yogurt dipping sauce dusted with everything but the bagel seasoning can provide the eggs with a satisfyingly savory richness, while fresh herbs like green onion and parsley will give them a garden-fresh twist and an added layer of vibrant flavor.
Whether you enjoy them as a quick snack or use them for something more intricate, fried hard-boiled eggs deserve a spot in your culinary repertoire.