How Long Will Bacon Last Once You Open It?

Regarding the shelf life of opened bacon in the fridge, the USDA reiterates that it's about a week — but this timeframe only applies if your fridge's temperature is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (or 4 degrees Celsius). To preserve foods properly, all fridges should be at this temperature or colder. Obviously, improper storage conditions can seriously affect the longevity of food items. (Check out our handy guide for how long meat and other foods last in the fridge, and how to tell when your food is spoiled.)

If you don't have too much bacon left over, and you know you can eat it in time, the fridge will do you right. However, refrigeration is not the only option for storing opened bacon, nor is it the way to make it last as long as possible. When stored in a freezer at a proper temperature (that is, below zero degrees Fahrenheit or -18 degrees Celsius), cured or uncured bacon will last up to a month, per FoodSafety.gov. Just be sure to follow FDA-recommended thawing procedures to ensure it's safe for consumption when it's time to eat it. This makes it possible for any of us to indulge in some crispy deliciousness, even a good while after we originally opened the bacon.