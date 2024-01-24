Here's What To Know About Shroomacon From Shark Tank

Meat the Mushroom, a small Baltimore-based start-up, will bring its unique food product, Shroomacon, to "Shark Tank," but will any of the sharks bite? The company definitely has a novel product. Shroomacon is a plant-based bacon substitute with one key ingredient: mushrooms. And there's certainly a lot of interest in healthy, plant-based meat substitutes. Just look at the success of such companies as Impossible Foods, the brand behind the popular Impossible Burger, or Beyond Meat, which produces its own take on a faux burger patty.

Shroomacon faces direct competition with other bacon substitutes from more established food companies, such as LightLife. There's also a faux bacon from Umaro Foods, which landed a $1 million deal with businessman Mark Cuban during its appearance on "Shark Tank," as reported by CNBC. Umaro's bacon is made from red seaweed protein and is currently only available wholesale. Despite this crowded playing field, Meat the Mushroom's Shroomacon still has a great opportunity to make its mark in the vegan food space with its remarkably short list of ingredients and its wealth of positive reviews.