Add Jalapeño Poppers To Grilled Cheese For An Explosion Of Flavor

The simplistic beauty of a grilled cheese sandwich is part of what makes it such a masterpiece. Cheese and bread have no right to be this delicious when combined and griddled, yet somehow they are. But the simplicity of the sandwich also makes it a perfect playground for all types of additions and alterations, and luckily, the two basic ingredients happen to be the types to play well with others. Adding things like bacon or tomatoes has been standard practice in the grilled cheese world for a long time, but throwing jalapeño poppers into the mix provides a next-level boost of flavor. But it does.

Why? Well, for starters, the inherent spice of the peppers gives an ample kick to the sandwich, and the opportunity to add a different cheese from the filling enhances the richness and overall depth of flavor, as well the texture, all with minimal effort required. It's an experiment well worth trying.