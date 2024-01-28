The Reason Your Tuna Casserole Is Turning Out So Dry

Creamy and flavorful, tuna casserole is just perfect for those lazy days when you want a quick, hearty meal. Depending on the recipe, it takes around 15 minutes to prepare and another 30 to 40 minutes to cook. The problem is that sometimes this classic comfort food turns out dry and crumbly, even if you use all the right ingredients.

A possible reason for this is that you added too much pasta or not enough liquid. The pasta absorbs liquid, so you should use a generous amount of sauce to keep the dish moist. Your tuna casserole can also become dry due to overbaking. Even if it turns out perfect when you first cook it, it may still dry out when you reheat it.

Luckily, these mistakes are quite easy to fix. For example, adding fewer noodles or just a little bit more sauce can help restore moisture and enhance the flavor. Another option is to make a no-bake tuna noodle casserole, which can reduce the risk of overcooking.