What Costco Doesn't Want Customers To Know

Costco boasts nearly 130 million members worldwide. The vast majority of these are found in the United States, but regardless of whether they're shopping in the U.S. or abroad, customers turn to Costco for the same reason: the store's shockingly low prices.

Bargains form the basis of Costco's brand, and discounted products can be found everywhere in the store. Furthermore, some of the store's most iconic products — such as the $4.99 rotisserie chicken or $1.50 hot dog and soda combo – have not experienced price increases for years. But while the prices of these products are widely and frequently celebrated, few customers are aware of the outsized social, environmental, and ethical costs associated with them.

In an effort to drive down prices and maximize profit, Costco has been linked with some rather unsavory business practices including rearing animals in horrible conditions, the use of illegal labor, and questionable product labeling. Although prices remain low, it appears that Costco's well-loved bargains do not come cheap.