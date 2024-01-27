Aldi's Shells And Cheese Are A Total Velveeta Copycat

Boxed shells and cheese is a quick and easy dinner option that is beloved by children and adults alike. While Velveeta is often considered the gold standard, Aldi brand shells and cheese seemingly give it a run for its money. The Cheese Club brand of boxed shells and cheese also costs far less than its name-brand counterpart, which can help you save money when buying grocery staples for the home.

On the Walmart website, a 12-ounce box of Velveeta Shells & Cheese retails for $3.43. Conversely, Cheese Club Shells & Cheese costs just $1.49 for a 12-ounce box, as listed on the Aldi website. That means you get a quality product for nearly $2 less than the name-brand. Keep in mind that private-label products are less expensive because they eliminate marketing and production costs. As for quality, some private-label brands are actually manufactured by the same companies behind name-brand goods, although this information is not often disclosed. And even if there are different manufacturers, private-label goods typically contain comparable ingredients.