Fennel Seeds Are The Subtly Sweet Ingredient Your Lasagna Is Missing

Spices are at the heart of almost every good meal. Different spices and seasonings can bring to dishes unique flavors that are both exciting and unexpected. One of the most underrated spices is arguably fennel seeds. Taken from the fennel herb, these little guys are dried seeds that are packed with complex flavors from a warming earthiness to sweet and spicy licorice. They're incredibly healthy too, with every powerful little grain containing compounds such as anethole, which has been credited with reducing cancer risks, and plenty of nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and iron.

Fennel seeds are extremely versatile, and one way you may have never thought to use them is in a classic lasagna recipe. Fennel seeds in the sauce can add depth and can also cut through lasagna's meaty, cheesy richness with some unexpected sweetness. That's exactly what spices like fennel seeds are great for — adding a surprising and delicious twist. Another benefit of using fennel seeds is their texture. Fennel seeds add a soft crunch to lasagna that can enliven the dish's smoother, softer textures. When you consider the unique taste and texture of this spice, you can start to see how fennel seeds can round out your lasagna.