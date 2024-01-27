Why It Always Pays To Prep Candied Yam Glaze Beforehand

The casserole-style dish known as candied yams is common on countless holiday tables, but make no mistake, this is by no means just a once-a-year kind of side. If you have the secret to the most perfectly prepared version of this classic, you'll want to make it a far more frequent staple that graces your table on a regular basis.

Surprisingly, although the rich, complex flavor created by the caramelized sugars and the inherent sweetness of the roasted roots are almost infallibly delicious, there is a way to ensure an even more satisfying iteration. This game-changing twist doesn't require additional ingredients; it's just about taking the process in steps and building layers that will really pay off later.

Instead of simply sprinkling a combination of sugar, water, and vanilla over the yams and tossing the whole thing in the oven, in this version, you prepare the glaze on the stovetop separately beforehand. From there, tossing this new flavor-packed ingredient with your par-cooked yams allows you to create a fully coated and totally integrated dish where every bite is packed with just as much flavor as the first.