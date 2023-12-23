Most Of The World's Yams Come From This Country

Yams, often mistaken for sweet potatoes, are nutrition-rich tubers that have rough, dusty brown skins and starchy, pale-fleshed interiors. Yams have a neutral taste like potatoes or cassava, unlike sweet potatoes, which are sweet. Just as versatile as potatoes, yams are a primary component of the diets of those in Africa and the Caribbean. And as it turns out, Nigeria produces the most yams globally at a figure of nearly 69%, according to data from the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations compiled by HelgiLibrary. But while the crop is abundant, there is interestingly little if any export.

Beyond being a source of nourishment, yams have significance in Nigerian culture, representing abundance, good fortune, and a bountiful gift from the gods as a result of the labor required to grow and harvest them. This gratitude is shown by the Igbo people through a celebration called the New Yam Festival, still celebrated today. An extremely revered crop in Nigeria, yams are beloved by men and women alike. The tubers were once used to determine whether a farmer was masculine enough based on his crop yield, and women believed yams to be the key to conceiving twins.