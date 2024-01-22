Where Is Coconut Girl From Shark Tank Today?

The Sharks responded to Frankie Yamsuan with matched enthusiasm. She offered each of them a bite of all three flavors of her ice cream sandwich: Beach Bum Maple, Aloha Chocolate, and Hang Loose Vanilla. Shark Mark Cuban was the most notably excited about trying the frozen treats, exclaiming, "Me! Me! Me!" when Yamsuan asked who was interested in trying them.

The Sharks were also impressed by the taste despite having no dairy. "No dairy," she assured them, "...made with coconut milk."

Shark Kevin O'Leary challenged this, asking if the substitution meant the treat was high in calories. "My main focus is the good-for-you ingredients," Yamsuan said.

She explained that the reason she created Coconut Girl was that the health food industry was deceiving consumers with claims like low fat and zero sugar, but the products were actually making her sick. Excited by both the product and the business' success so far, Cuban cut the pitch off, saying he'd heard enough. He then offered $180,000 for 25% of Coconut Girl. A bit of a bidding war developed from there, with Cuban, O'Leary, and Shark Lori Greiner all vying for the opportunity to fund Coconut Girl. Cuban eventually won the battle with an offer of $180,000 for 20%.