Why It Can Be Nearly Impossible To Buy A Cake At Costco In Mexico

If you have a Costco membership, you may have spotted half-sheet cakes in the bakery. They are sold in both chocolate and vanilla varieties, and you can place an order in-store to request a custom-decorated cake. The desserts have hit another level of popularity in Mexico, though. At some stores, shoppers have been waiting in lines outside before the store even opens in the hopes of acquiring cakes.

There was even a fight in the parking lot of a Costco in Juarez over the dessert in December 2020. After waiting in line for several hours to acquire dessert ahead of the holidays, tensions rose, and customers began arguing with the store's employees. Employees and police officers wouldn't allow customers into the store, and things got physical outside.

Some Mexican Costco locations have since begun taking measures to prevent resellers from overbuying the baked goods — and to hopefully put an end to parking lot fights. Stores now place limits on how many cakes can be purchased by one person. Depending on the location, shoppers will only be allowed to purchase between two and five cakes per day.