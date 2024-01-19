A Costco Shopper Just Found Some Metal In Their Kirkland Protein Bar

One Costco customer allegedly found an unwelcome surprise when they bit into their chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored Kirkland Signature protein bar. Taking to Reddit to share the discovery with fellow shoppers, the member of the bulk retailer claimed to have bit down on a small metal gear wedged inside one of the snacks. Sharing an image of the gear against the backdrop of the protein bar, the Redditor wrote, "Wanted to alert this group that I bit into a piece of metal while eating a Kirkland brand chocolate chip cookie dough protein bar."

The social media post drew a number of reactions from other Costco members, with one person writing, "This is how recalls start. Please keep that wrapper and box." The post spawned a discussion in which other shoppers shared their experiences finding foreign objects in foods. For instance, one commenter shared that they found and reported ceramic pieces in their Kirkland cat food despite not seeing any active recalls for the product. Another shopper claimed to have found the same kind of gear in their Kirkland-brand nuts, writing, "I clarified that I wasn't here for a refund but the customer rep just kept saying we cannot refund that."

If you find a foreign body in your food, you are encouraged to report it. You can reach out to your state's Consumer Complaint Coordinator or call the main FDA emergency number at 866-300-4374. As Costco likely understands all too well, these issues are more common than you might think.