Reports Find Heavy Metals Are Still Being Found In Many Baby Foods

Manufacturers of baby food have a crucial responsibility to use safe, wholesome ingredients in their products. And while these manufacturers are subject to strict rules and oversight, Consumer Reports has found that many brands of baby food still contain high levels of heavy metals like cadmium, lead, and arsenic. These metals can leech into foods, such as root vegetables and rice, when they're found in the soil surrounding crops. As a result, it's not entirely possible to keep them out of baby food when certain ingredients are used. Accordingly, parents should be conscientious of heavy metal levels but refrain from panicking.

In 2018, Consumer Reports tested 14 products intended for babies and toddlers to determine their heavy metal concentration. Recent testing included seven of those original products, as well as seven products that were similar to ones that were previously tested but are no longer on the market. Levels did decrease in certain products, but others showed a reduction in some heavy metals and an increase in others. Foods with especially high levels should be provided to children sparingly, with Consumer Reports recommending that kids receive less than half a serving of specific foods each day.