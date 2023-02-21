Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Has Been Recalled. Here's What You Need To Know
While a piping hot cup of coffee is always welcomed on a cold day, it might not be appropriate during other times of the year. Fortunately, cold brew coffee is just the thing to give you a caffeine buzz without elevating your temperature. Cold brew is made by immersing ground coffee in water for a period of 18 hours or more, which infuses the liquid with a heady coffee flavor and a nice dose of caffeine. The result is a smooth, highly drinkable caffeinated beverage that can be enjoyed even on the hottest of days.
Cold brew is quite popular these days and can be found in most grocery chains. Some stores, such as Costco, even offer their very own private-label version of cold brew. For instance, Costco members can pick up a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee for just $18.99, which is an unbeatable bargain for coffee fiends. However, packs of this cold brew sold during a certain date range are now subject to a recall, and members should be aware of the details so they can check their pantries for the offending product.
How to tell if you're affected by the recall
Costco members became aware of the problem thanks to a product recall notice issued by Berner Food & Beverage, a company that supplies consumer packaged goods to private label retailers like Costco. According to the notice, all Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Coffee 12-packs purchased from November 5, 2022, to February 10, 2023, are affected. You can determine whether you have a recalled product in your home by looking at the code dates on the bottom of the can or at the end of the cardboard case. If you do have a pack of the recalled product, you can return it to Costco for a full refund.
Berner Food & Beverage urges consumers not to drink any of the remaining cold brew in the pack due to concerns about possible contamination by a foreign object, namely a bolt. The good news is that no one has been injured by the product so far and both Costco and Berner Food & Beverage are taking a proactive approach to avoid injuries. However, Costco members have expressed consternation online, particularly on the Costco subreddit. Some wonder whether the person who eventually finds the bolt will win a special prize. Others state they will continue drinking the beverage and return the empty cans for a full refund. While humor is ever appreciated, consumers should always take product recalls seriously, even if it's unlikely that you'll end up the lucky recipient of a wayward bolt.