Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Has Been Recalled. Here's What You Need To Know

While a piping hot cup of coffee is always welcomed on a cold day, it might not be appropriate during other times of the year. Fortunately, cold brew coffee is just the thing to give you a caffeine buzz without elevating your temperature. Cold brew is made by immersing ground coffee in water for a period of 18 hours or more, which infuses the liquid with a heady coffee flavor and a nice dose of caffeine. The result is a smooth, highly drinkable caffeinated beverage that can be enjoyed even on the hottest of days.

Cold brew is quite popular these days and can be found in most grocery chains. Some stores, such as Costco, even offer their very own private-label version of cold brew. For instance, Costco members can pick up a 12-pack of Kirkland Signature Colombian Cold Brew Coffee for just $18.99, which is an unbeatable bargain for coffee fiends. However, packs of this cold brew sold during a certain date range are now subject to a recall, and members should be aware of the details so they can check their pantries for the offending product.