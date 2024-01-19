The Muffin Tin Tip For Creating Perfect Dessert Shells
Do you ever wish you had a sweet, edible vessel that can hold all your favorite confections? Sure, you can buy pre-frozen pastry cups, hole out the insides of popovers, and even make a fresh batch of crepes. Yet if you're someone who likes to eat several different sweets at once, taking some work out of that finicky dessert prep is almost necessary. Luckily, thanks to stroopwafels and the convenience of your microwave, you might have found the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite go-to ice cream flavors, crunchy toppings, and sauces.
Dutch-based stroopwafels are two thin, round, textured cookies held together by a bit of chewy caramel. You'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that this Dutch confection has won over the hearts and stomachs of many around the globe for the variety of textures encased in just one of these simple snacks. If you live in the U.S., stroopwafels are widely available in pre-packaged form at most supermarkets. Besides their crunchy, chewy texture and balanced, sweet flavor, one of the most underrated uses for these convenient snacks is turning them into edible dessert baskets. While we're all aware muffin tins have many creative uses, you may have never considered turning this kitchen tool upside down to make delicious dessert shells. However, by giving stroopwafels a simple blast in your microwave and using an upside-down muffin tin, you will have convenient yet tasty dessert holders in no time.
How the muffin tin hack works
Among the range of uses for your muffin tin, flipping this kitchen tool over to make edible dessert shells is simple and effective. Typically, fresh stroopwafels don't have much give and stay quite firm against those thin layers of caramel goodness. However, you can make these waffles malleable by popping them in your microwave for 10 to 20 seconds. Place one cookie at a time on a microwave-safe plate, heat, and then quickly push your waffle in the space between four muffin cups while your pan lies upside down. The stroopwaffles should sit perfectly sandwiched between the muffin wells. Alternatively, you can heat stroopwafels in a skillet over medium heat for about half a minute on each side before sandwiching them between the cups of your upside-down muffin tin.
Once all your intended stroopwafels have been heated and formed, you're ready to start filling these confections with all your favorite ingredients. One of the best attributes of using an upside-down muffin tin is how it holds your stroopwafels upright. Bent stroopwafels sit perfectly nestled in your muffin pan as you add whatever ingredients you desire. Now that you know how to use your muffin tin to make delicious dessert shells, what can you use to fill these chewy and crunchy vessels?
Stroopwafel shells are the perfect sweet-snack base
Thankfully, with perfectly shaped stroopwafels, you can make several different desserts, including one of America's favorite ice cream truck treats. Choco Tacos were discontinued in 2022, but they're still widely considered one of the best-prepackaged ice cream novelties born in the 1980s. Luckily, with folded stroopwafels, you can make your very own version of this waffle cone treat. Once your stroopwafels have been contorted and placed in your muffin pan, freeze them for roughly 15 minutes to fix their new shape, and then pack each cookie shell with your favorite ice cream. Then, dip each shell in a mixture of melted chocolate and chopped nuts before refreezing them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
If you aren't a huge fan of ice cream, you still have several ways to enjoy cupped stroopwafels. Why not try making a s'mores alternative by adding a few spoonfuls of marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce, and crushed graham crackers? You can also get creative by filling these sweet holders with chopped fruit salad and whipped cream for a portable warm-weather snack. Sure enough, you have more than one way to enjoy the delicious crunch and sticky caramel of stroopwafels. Thanks to your muffin tin, you can transform your next batch of waffle-shaped cookies into convenient on-the-go sweet treat vessels in no time.