The Muffin Tin Tip For Creating Perfect Dessert Shells

Do you ever wish you had a sweet, edible vessel that can hold all your favorite confections? Sure, you can buy pre-frozen pastry cups, hole out the insides of popovers, and even make a fresh batch of crepes. Yet if you're someone who likes to eat several different sweets at once, taking some work out of that finicky dessert prep is almost necessary. Luckily, thanks to stroopwafels and the convenience of your microwave, you might have found the perfect way to enjoy all your favorite go-to ice cream flavors, crunchy toppings, and sauces.

Dutch-based stroopwafels are two thin, round, textured cookies held together by a bit of chewy caramel. You'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that this Dutch confection has won over the hearts and stomachs of many around the globe for the variety of textures encased in just one of these simple snacks. If you live in the U.S., stroopwafels are widely available in pre-packaged form at most supermarkets. Besides their crunchy, chewy texture and balanced, sweet flavor, one of the most underrated uses for these convenient snacks is turning them into edible dessert baskets. While we're all aware muffin tins have many creative uses, you may have never considered turning this kitchen tool upside down to make delicious dessert shells. However, by giving stroopwafels a simple blast in your microwave and using an upside-down muffin tin, you will have convenient yet tasty dessert holders in no time.