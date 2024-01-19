What Exactly Is Olive Garden's Stuffed Ziti Fritta?

As a casual American chain restaurant specializing in Italian-American cuisine, Olive Garden has always offered pasta classics such as lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and baked ziti. But Olive Garden also has a few interesting offerings beyond the entrees or their famous soup, salad, and breadsticks lunch special. Take, for example, ziti fritta. Ziti fritta is a part of Olive Garden's appetizer menu, and the dish transforms classic baked ziti into a fun stuffed pasta bite.

"Fritta" in Italian translates to "fried," so think of this dish as a fried Italian-inspired twist on a classic fried cheese appetizer: Mozzarella sticks. Stuffed ziti fritta takes ziti noodles, fills them with five different kinds of cheese, and fries each cheesy pasta whole. And as a bonus, when you order ziti fritta at the restaurant chain, it'll come served with marinara and alfredo sauce for dipping. Now classic baked ziti has transformed into an even crispier, even cheesier bite!