Ina Garten's Chicken Chili Features An Unexpected Secret Ingredient

Visiting Ina Garten's East Hampton home in "The Barefoot Contessa" always offers a fresh look at recipes and the best cooking tips that will change your life. The famous cook seemingly has no lack of time or resources to — for lack of a better term — spice up some recipes. In Garten's twist on classic chili, she replaces the traditional herb of cilantro with another zesty herb — basil.

"Most chili has cilantro in it," Garten said on "The Barefoot Contessa" while prepping the recipe, "but I personally hate cilantro, so I'm going to put basil in instead. It gives a great flavor." Cilantro is a staple in many traditional Mexican dishes despite its divisiveness. Due to genetics, some of the population find that the herb tastes soapy. Taken from the leaves of the coriander plant, cilantro has aldehydes, which give off an unpleasant taste to certain people. To less sensitive groups, cilantro gives a strong hint of lemon and pepper and can be used as a garnish for stews or chilis. Garten's replacement sidesteps this rigamarole altogether, giving a fun twist to her dish without the controversy of cilantro.