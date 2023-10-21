The Special Ingredient That Enhances Chicken Chili Effortlessly
Though ground beef is historically the star of classic chili, alternative proteins like chicken have their place on the menu as well. Shredded chicken can be substituted directly into traditional chili recipes; it's also the star of white chicken chili recipes, which are made with white beans, dairy (often cream or cream cheese), and green chiles, among other additions. Packing extra punch into white chili is as simple as slipping in a secret ingredient: green enchilada sauce.
This tomatillo-packed sauce is full of bright acidity and mild heat; using it instead of (or alongside) chicken stock will add plenty of fresh, tangy flavor to chili, lightening the heaviness of the dairy. You can reach for a canned or jarred version of this sauce for convenience, but making green enchilada sauce yourself is also an option.
Going for homemade also allows you to adjust the spice content easily to your preferences. Either way, your chili recipe will take on a bold new flavor when combined with this delicious sauce.
What makes a green enchilada sauce?
Much of the acidic flavor in green enchilada sauce comes from the tomatillo, a bright-green fruit commonly used in Mexican cuisine. These tangy ingredients can be used raw or cooked. For enchilada sauce, they're simmered down with other ingredients such as peppers, onion, and chicken stock before being blended to a smooth, pourable consistency. Salsa verde, another green sauce featuring tomatillos that's often served with chicken, features a very similar recipe; however, salsa verde uses the fruits raw rather than cooking them down.
While green enchilada sauce typically pairs with — you guessed it — enchiladas, the combination of bright, fresh acidity and chile-forward spice make this sauce an excellent companion for many different types of meat, chicken included.
Heavier sauces can overpower the mild flavor of chicken. But tomatillo-based sauces, such as green enchilada sauce and salsa verde, accentuate the flavor of the protein while cutting through the richness of other ingredients in the recipe, such as cream or cheese.
Other tips for enhancing chicken chili
With green enchilada sauce in the recipe, you're already on your way to a more flavorful bowl of chicken chili. And for an even more delicious meal, there are plenty of small adjustments you can make to step up your chili game.
Toppings, for example, make all the difference. For chili that's on the heavier, richer side, a little shredded cheese or a dollop of sour cream can add a touch of extra creaminess and fat; even a few strips of sliced avocado will work. If you want to lean more into the brightness of the enchilada sauce, a squeeze of lime, a few raw sliced jalapeños, or some chopped cilantro can highlight those fresh flavors. A handful of tortilla chips crumbled on top will also add some much-needed texture variation.
Adding a dash or two of some common condiments can also punch up the flavor of chili — just remember, a little goes a long way. A few shakes of Tabasco will add flavor and increase the spice level. (Other hot sauces will work, too, but taste before adding to ensure the flavor profile of the sauce will meld well with the flavor of the chili.) For savoriness, a drizzle of Worcestershire sauce is an easy way to add umami flavor and depth in a flash.