The Special Ingredient That Enhances Chicken Chili Effortlessly

Though ground beef is historically the star of classic chili, alternative proteins like chicken have their place on the menu as well. Shredded chicken can be substituted directly into traditional chili recipes; it's also the star of white chicken chili recipes, which are made with white beans, dairy (often cream or cream cheese), and green chiles, among other additions. Packing extra punch into white chili is as simple as slipping in a secret ingredient: green enchilada sauce.

This tomatillo-packed sauce is full of bright acidity and mild heat; using it instead of (or alongside) chicken stock will add plenty of fresh, tangy flavor to chili, lightening the heaviness of the dairy. You can reach for a canned or jarred version of this sauce for convenience, but making green enchilada sauce yourself is also an option.

Going for homemade also allows you to adjust the spice content easily to your preferences. Either way, your chili recipe will take on a bold new flavor when combined with this delicious sauce.